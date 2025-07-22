Adamawa: Police Rescue 13 Abducted Children, 4 Kidnap Victims

…arrest 10 for various offences

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued 13 children who were kidnapped and trafficked from the state to Anambra State as well as four kidnap victims.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday at the Command Headquarters in Yola, saying the achievements were recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

CP Dankambo said that the successful rescue was the result of sustained intelligence-led operations executed by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Crack Squad, in collaboration with other tactical and intelligence units of the Command leading to the arrest of a female suspect who specialises in stealing and trafficking children.

He noted that during the period under review, they rescued 13 trafficked children who were stolen in Adamawa and sold to unsuspecting individuals in Anambra State.

“These children were traced and recovered through diligent investigation, the Command is currently working to reunite them with their bonafide parents,” he said.

He disclosed that the operation also led to the arrest of key suspects involved in the child trafficking, notably Mrs. Ngozi Abdulwahab (43) of Jambutu, Yola North LGA, and Mrs. Uche Okoye (55) of Kabiku, Nnewi in Anambra State.

“These two women, according to the CP were responsible for multiple childstealing and trafficking cases spanning Adamawa and other parts of the country. Investigations are ongoing, as all suspects will face the full weight of the law,” he maintained.

The Command also paraded a total of 567 suspects arrested in connection with various crimes including kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, drug peddling, and cult-related violence.

In a separate but related case, seven suspected Shilla boys were arrested for house to house armed robbery. The Commissioner listed items recovered from the suspects to include; “six AK-47 rifles, three pump-action guns, 11 locally fabricated rifles, assorted rounds of live ammunition.

“Others are three stolen vehicles, five tricycles, four motorcycles, two gas cylinders, computers, mobile phones, charms and other exhibits” he added.

Also a notorious suspected drug dealer, Tukur Adamu, 36-years old who recently allegedly brutally murdered a young man for failing to remit #50,000 from the sale of Indian hemp was arrested by operatives of Jimeta Division for culpable homicide.