The Adamawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspects for allegedly vandalising and stealing transformer cables at Wuro Dole in the Girei Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in a statement issued on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje said the arrest followed credible information from a reliable source, leading to the apprehension of three suspects for allegedly stealing electrical transformer cables supplying parts of Girei.

According to Nguroje, the suspects Rabiu Ali (28), Muhammad Musa (42), and Abubakar Usman (18), all male, allegedly conspired with three others who remain at large.

Ngurije stated also that the suspects allegedly vandalized the transformer and removed armoured cables with the intent of making wrongful personal gains, he added that the arrested suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, commended the Girei Divisional Police Officer and his team for their effective policing efforts.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of CID to take over the investigation and track down the fleeing suspects.

The CP urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around electrical transformers for immediate action.

