Adamawa Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficker, Rescue Two Female Victims

The Adamawa State Police Command has made another breakthrough in its ongoing fight against human trafficking and other related offences.

The Command, through the operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) Yola, acted on reliable and credible information that led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Hamza Hammantukur Isa, on the 12th November, 2025, who resides in Bauchi Street, Jimeta

A release by the Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated that the suspect specialises in trafficking young girls from Adamawa State to the Republic of Ghana for Sexual exploitation using false promises of well-paying jobs.

During the operation, two female victims between the ages of eighteen and nineteen years were rescued unhurt in the suspect’s residence.

According to the Command statement, preliminary investigation so far revealed that the suspect has been engaging in the act since 2023, during which he confessed to having trafficked ten young girls in collaboration with two female accomplices now at large to the Republic of Ghana.

SP Nguroje explained that efforts are in top gear to trace and arrest the collaborators of these crimes for discreet investigation, diligent prosecution and possible rescue of trafficked victims.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has commended the officer in charge of the State intelligence Department and his men for their timely response and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives of all residents.

Dankombo Morris assured residents that the suspect (s) will be prosecuted upon completion of the investigation.