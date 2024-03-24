Adamawa Police Arrest Six Over Alleged Stolen Tricycle

The operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have taken into custody six individuals for allegedly obtaining stolen tricycles.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, the command said that the arrests, which took place on Wednesday, March 20, represent a major advancement in the fight against tricycle theft in the country.

The names of the suspects include Idi Abdullahi, a 20-year-old resident of Rumde Baru, Jimeta, Yola North; Mohammad Tukur, a 21-year-old resident of Rimergo, Borno State; and Umar Hassan, a 33-year-old resident of Rimergo, Borno State.

According to the command spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, “On March 20, 2024, the efforts of officers attached to SCID Yola led to the apprehension of six individuals for the offence of receiving stolen tricycles.”

The other suspects are Abubakar Idrisa, 23, from Rimergo, Borno State; Usman Ladan, 22, from Rumde Baru in Jimeta, Yola North; and Umar Yusha’u, 26, of Mubi South, Adamawa State.

“Following thorough investigations conducted, the principal suspects were promptly charged to court and remanded in a correctional centre pending investigation,” the police stated.

In addition, it stated that CP Dankombo Morris Falling, the state commissioner of police, praised the Anti-Shilla Squad members’ commitment to capturing the suspects and asked the public to maintain their vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement in order to rid communities of criminal elements.