Adamawa Police Arrest MACBAN Chairman For Extorting N2.4m

The Adamawa State Police Command has said its operatives have arrested the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Jaoji Isa for extorting the sum of N2.4 million from a member of the public.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the suspect was arrested following the recent social media platform.

The Police Command also revealed that a primary investigation was conducted leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this conduct, the statement added.

As part of the Command’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Dankamnbo Morris has ordered the commencement of an investigation to ensure that this ugly trend of extortions of innocent people never repeats itself.

The statement further emphasized the preparedness of the Command, that those found to have violated the trust placed in them by the public will face the full consequences of their actions, as such behaviour not only tarnishes the reputation of the force but also undermines the collective efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

The Command remains resolute in its quest to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

According to the statement, “As guardians of public safety and the rule of law, we are deeply committed to ensuring the maintaining public trust and will continue to take decisive action against any criminal elements who want to cause untold hardship to the public”.