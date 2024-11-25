Adamawa Police Arrest Four Students For Rapping A Minor

Share

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four students for the offences of criminal conspiracy and rape of a 17 year old minor.

A statement issued by the Adamawa State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje explained that the arrest is part of the command’s efforts to fight against Gender Base Violence (GBV).

According to the statement, the suspects who are students of Government Secondary School Sugu in Ganye Local Government Area of the State includes, Sukari Mathew, 16years, Corlins Cambull, 16years, Barnabas Simon, 17 years, and Ferdinand Mathew, 17 years all minors respectively.

Already, the Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris, had ordered the suspected minors be taken into protective custody pending the outcome of the investigation and legal advice from the office of the Director of public prosecution (DPP).

According to a complainant, Mrs Veronica Kezitto who resides in Sugu village, the suspects allegedly conspired and raped the 17 years old victim (name withheld) after they intoxicated her with some quantity of Beer.

However, during the course of investigation, the four suspects confessed committing the crime by having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim one after the other

The Police Commissioner while expressing disturbed over the ugly incident assured that law must definitely take its course at the end of the investigation.

He similarly warned that members of the public especially the parents to develop a habitat of close monitoring of their wards and give timely information to police and other security agencies for necessary action.

Share

Please follow and like us: