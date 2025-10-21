Adamawa Police Arrest Four Officers Over Alleged Misconduct

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested and detained four Police officers over alleged misconduct and excessive use of force during an arrest in the Fufore Local Government Council of the state.

The State Command, in a press statement issued by its spokesperson, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, on Tuesday, said that the incident occurred last Tuesday, October 14, at Sabon Gari Quarters, Fufore.

The officers were confirmed to have been captured in a trending social media video, allegedly using excessive force and shooting while effecting the arrest of a suspect.

Confirming the arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officers and assured the public that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

“The Command will not condone any act of indiscipline or abuse of power. The law will take its full course,” Morris stated.

He further directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP’s X-Squad to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

The Commissioner also appealed to members of the public to remain calm, assuring them of the Command’s commitment to accountability and professional policing.