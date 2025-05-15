Adamawa Police Arrest 22 Year Old Man For Sodomy

Share

The State Intelligent Department (SID) of the Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Abubakar Umar, a 22 year old man for an alleged act of sodomizing four little male children aged between 8 and 9.

A press release signed by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, the 14th day of May, 2025.

The suspect and resident of Rumde Baru, Yola North Local Government Area and a commercial tricyclist allegedly had sexual intercourse with the male children.

SP Nguroje said that the arrest followed a complaint from the victims’ parent who reported that the suspect was hired to be conveying their children to school.

He said the suspect took the advantage, lured the kids and had unnatural offence with them, saying he has since confessed to the crime and blamed devil for his action.

“The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has condemned the act and directed that the case be diligently investigated and charged to court without delay”, said SP Nguroje.

He said that the command remains committed to protecting the rights of children and urges parents and guardians to be vigilant and report people of suspicious character to the nearest police stations.

