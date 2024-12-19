Adamawa Police Arrest 205 For Culpable Homicide

Share

The Adamawa State Police Command says no fewer than 205 persons were arrested for culpable homicide with over 45 cases of kidnapping.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dankombo Morris who disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday to showcase the command achievement for the period under review said a total of 715 arrests were made.

According to CP Dankombo Morris, the Command equally recorded 315 cases for different offences, ranging from armed robbery, shills boys’ activities as well as farmer/headers crashes respectively.

Similarly, a total number of 292 suspects were convicted, while 387 are awaiting trial even as 36 suspects are still under investigation.

While hoping to sustain their efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the year 2025, the Commissioner however solicited public support and cooperation to provide the police with credible information.

He therefore commended offices and men of the command for their resilience, dedication and professionalism in discharging their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties.

”I also want to assure the people of the State that adequate security efforts are in place for a successful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations ”, he added.

He warned members of the public that the ” use of fireworks popularly known as knockout is completely banned and should not be used”.

He maintained that this is important because of the negative effects of the possibility of igniting fire, especially during this harmattan period which may cause injuries.

Contributing, the SSA to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Security, Community and Peace, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal appreciated the Governor for his support and untiring efforts to ensure that crimes and criminality are brought to the nearest minimum in the State.

Ahmed Lawal further disclosed that over 1000 patrol vans were recently distributed to various security operatives for effective security patrols and to enable citizens to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"