New Telegraph

December 20, 2024
Adamawa: Police Arrest 205 For Culpable Homicide, 45 For Kidnapping

The Adamawa State Police Command said no fewer than 205 persons have been arrested for culpable homicide and over 45 cases of kidnapping from January to November, 2024.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dankombo Morris, who disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday to showcase the command’s achievements for the period under review said a total of 715 arrests were made.

According to CP Morris, the Command equally recorded 315 cases for different offences, ranging from armed robbery, shills boys’ activities as well as farmer/ headers clashes.

Similarly, a total of 292 suspects were convicted, while 387 are on awaiting trial even as 36 suspects are still under investigation.

While hoping to sustain the efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the year 2025, the Commissioner however solicited for public support and cooperation to provide the police with credible information.

He therefore commended offices and men of the command for their resilience, dedication and professionalism in discharging their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties.

”I also want to assure the people of the state that adequate security efforts are in place for a successful and hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations,” he added.

