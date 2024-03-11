Adamawa Police Apprehend Two Suspected Kidnapper

The Adamawa State Police Command on Monday said its operatives have apprehended two suspected kidnappers in collaboration with hunters.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, who explained that police and hunters acted on information on Sunday and successfully apprehended two suspected kidnappers who were on the command’s wanted list for allegedly kidnapping Saddam Ahmadu of Belel in Maiha Local Government Area and Buba Adamu of Shani LGA in Borno State.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, the suspects, Ahmed Muhammad, 37, of Song LGA, and Muhammed Haruna, 25, of Jambutu in Yola North LGA, were apprehended in their hideout in Ngurore, Yola South LGA, after collecting an N4,700,000 ransom from their victims’ relatives.

The police stated they recovered one AK-47 assault rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition from the accused.

The statement also added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, praised the Police Crack Squad and the hunters for the community policing tactics that resulted in the documented victories.