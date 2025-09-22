Adamawa Pensioners Rally Support For Fintiri’s Administration

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrade Mohammed Sali, has called on pensioners to rally round Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration to clear a significant portion of his N8 billion pension arrears pledge.

It would be recalled that the Governor had announced three months ago that his administration would release N5 billion for state pensioners and N3 billion for Local Government retirees to ease their financial burden, stressing that the pension fund records had their first decline in about a year and a half.

Comrade Mohammed Sali made the call Monday in his office while responding to questions from members of the Correspondent Chapel, said, “State Pensioners are enjoying their regular monthly pensions as expected “.

He further explained that, “though our present monthly take home is N4000 universally, adding that the union is expecting an increase of N40,000 across board”. We respect the governor because he has a record of keeping promises.

“The delay, according to him, is due to the recent screening exercise embarked upon by the State Government, aimed at ascertaining the actual numbers of Pensioners across State and Local Government areas”.

He lamented that, though hundreds of the retirees have expressed displeasure since the announcement, nothing has been heard from the government regarding the payment schedule or disbursement modalities.

“The Union and the State Government have been having a very cordial relationship, hence the prompt payment of wages and anytime the Union faces financial problems, the government will respond positively without delay,” he stressed.

Comrade Mohammed Sali said their numerical strength stands at 22,000 and that the last pension increment took place about twenty-three years ago.

It could be recalled that two weeks ago, the delay and silence had sparked anxiety among pensioners who say they are already battling severe economic hardships now that inflation and rising costs of living have worsened the plight of vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

Some affected retirees who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity appealed directly to Governor Fintiri to come to their rescue, stressing that many of them are living in dire conditions, struggling to meet daily needs such as food, rent and healthcare.

