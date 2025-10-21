Adamawa PDP Executives Hold First Meeting

The newly inaugurated Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has held its first meeting aimed at strengthening and repositioning the party’s internal structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which took place at the PDP Secretariat in Yola, was chaired by the new State Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Madagali, and brought together all 21 local government chairmen to deliberate on grassroots mobilization strategies.

It was attended by members of the State Working Committee, local government chairmen, youth and women leaders, and other key stakeholders from across the state’s 21 local government areas.

In his opening address, Alhaji Madagali said discussions centered on strategies to enhance party unity, improve coordination, and deepen grassroots participation. He expressed appreciation to members for their confidence in his leadership, pledging to run an open, transparent, and inclusive administration that would unite all members toward a common purpose.

“Our mission is to restore full confidence in the PDP family, consolidate our gains, and ensure that the party remains the preferred choice for the people of Adamawa State,” he stated.

Madagali emphasized that the PDP in Adamawa has a proud history of leadership and development that must be sustained through collective efforts and internal discipline.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and maintaining the PDP’s legacy of people-centered governance, infrastructural development, and social inclusion.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Victor Dogo, described the gathering as “fruitful,” noting that an actionable agenda had been adopted to “hit the ground running.”

Dr. Dogo disclosed that one of the new executive’s top priorities is to commence a reconciliation process and protect the interests of all members. He noted that this focus on reconciliation was a direct response to recent internal frictions and defections of some PDP members to other political parties in the state.

On the issue of defections, Dogo expressed optimism about the party’s future, asserting that the PDP would not only continue to lead Adamawa State but was also poised to “take over the country in 2027.”

Meanwhile, various committees were inaugurated to review the party’s organizational framework, strengthen communication between state and local government structures, and mobilize new members, particularly youth and women.

Stakeholders described the meeting as a positive signal of renewed energy and direction for the PDP in Adamawa State. They expressed confidence that with strategic coordination and inclusiveness, the party would consolidate its political dominance ahead of the next election cycle.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge of loyalty to the national leadership of the PDP and a collective commitment to the continuous growth and stability of the party in Adamawa State.