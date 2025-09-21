Adamawa PDP Elects LG Executives By Consensus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State on Saturday successfully conducted its local government congresses across all 21 councils, with the majority of executives emerging through consensus.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, David Iorhemba, former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, alongside the PDP Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali, monitored the exercise in Yola South, Yola North, and Girei Local Government Areas.

Addressing journalists in Yola after the exercise, Hon. Iorhemba commended members for their maturity and peaceful conduct, noting that the process reflected the PDP’s democratic ideals. He praised stakeholders and delegates for embracing consensus, saying it demonstrated unity and commitment to the party’s growth.

Iorhemba also lauded Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his leadership and role in uniting the party, stressing that his governance style has strengthened the PDP both at the state and grassroots levels. He disclosed that the Appeal Committee will commence sittings on Sunday to hear any petitions from aggrieved members arising from the congress.

“The PDP remains the only reliable party Nigerians can trust to reduce the suffering and hardship caused by bad governance,” he said, expressing confidence in the party’s chances in 2027.

Similarly, Abubakar Abdullahi, Member representing Girei Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, and the Chairman of the PDP Girei State Committee, applauded the smooth exercise, saying the party’s cohesion has positioned it strongly for the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking, Adamu Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, described the congress as one of the most peaceful in recent times.

He expressed confidence in PDP’s chances at the 2027 polls and urged aggrieved members who left the party to return, assuring them of renewed unity under the new executives.

Attention now shifts to the forthcoming State Congress scheduled for next Saturday, with party leaders and stakeholders optimistic that it will be just as transparent and peaceful as the ward and local government congresses.

Stakeholders told Sunday Telegraph that the successful completion of the ward and local government congresses has strengthened PDP’s grassroots structures ahead of 2027, presenting the party as a united and formidable force in Adamawa’s political landscape.