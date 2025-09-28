Adamawa PDP Congress: Madagali Emerges Chairman

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State on Saturday conducted its 2025 state congress, where Alhaji Hamza Madagali emerged as the new State Chairman alongside 38 other members of the executive committee.

The election, held peacefully across the state, was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP national representatives, and security agencies. Delegates from the 21 local government areas cast their votes for the 39 unopposed offices, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership.

Outgoing State Chairman, Barrister Tahir Shehu, whose tenure officially expires on October 6, 2025, after eight years in office, urged members to rally behind the new executives. He commended the party’s resilience, recalling how it transformed from the opposition to producing Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

“We started as opposition in the state and today we have produced Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri who has done well for the state. I urge you to support the new officials so that the PDP will continue to wax stronger,” Shehu said.

The congress was presided over by Barrister David Iorhemba, Chairman of the Adamawa State Congress Committee, with over 2,000 delegates participating in the exercise.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri lauded the successful conduct of the congress, describing it as a reflection of the party’s democratic strength and his administration’s achievements in governance.

“Delegates have come to demonstrate their happiness by electing new leaders for another four years. We know them, we trust them, and we are confident they will steer the party well. We are already working towards 2027, and insha Allah, we will be there. Power belongs to God, but we are ready,” Fintiri declared.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Hamza Madagali expressed gratitude to the delegates for their confidence in him and promised to run an open-door policy in managing the party’s affairs. He emphasized discipline, unity, and inclusiveness as guiding principles of his leadership.

“PDP is your home. Our doors are open to all, especially the youths and women of Adamawa. Let us work together to prepare for 2027 and continue the legacy of good governance,” Madagali said.

He pledged that under his leadership, the PDP in Adamawa would remain a beacon of people-oriented governance while consolidating grassroots support to ensure victory in future elections.

With the successful conduct of the congress, the Adamawa PDP has once again demonstrated internal cohesion and democratic renewal as it sets its sights on reclaiming power and consolidating its influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.