Adamawa PDP Chairman Empowers Innovators With #2.5m, Pledges Greater Support For Youth

Zumo Community in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State were agog following a remarkable empowerment gesture by the newly inaugurated Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hamza Madagali, to the Youths.

In a coordinated ceremony by Zumo Community, Alhaji Hamza Madagali used the occasion to empower five young innovators from the Adamawa Community with a total cash gift of #2.5 million for their groundbreaking invention of a car built entirely with locally sourced materials.

The presentation ceremony, which drew the attention of community leaders, youth groups, and party supporters, who witnessed as each of the young innovators received #500,000 as a personal grant to further support their research and development efforts.

Alhaji Hamza Madagali, while addressing the gathering, described the ingenuity of the youths as “a shining example of Adamawa’s untapped potential,” adding that their innovation reflects the resilience, determination, and resourcefulness of the state’s young people.

According to him, “These young men have shown us that with the right encouragement and opportunities, our youths can compete globally in technology and innovation”.

“This car, made from materials found right here in our communities, is not just a car—it’s a symbol of what we can achieve when we believe in ourselves”, he reiterated.

He opined that “supporting homegrown innovation is part of my commitment to youth empowerment and economic development in Adamawa State.

The Chairman further assured that the party would create more platforms to identify, mentor, and fund young talents in various sectors such as science, technology, agriculture, and the creative industry.

He called on other well-meaning individuals, organisations, and government agencies to invest in young innovators, saying that empowering the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs is key to solving Nigeria’s development challenges.

In a joyful characteristic, the young innovators expressed gratitude to Hamza Madagali for the gesture, describing the support as a life-changing opportunity that would enable them to improve on their design and pursue further training to enhance their skills.

Community leaders and residents of Song LGA lauded the initiative, noting that such support for grassroots innovators could open doors for job creation, reduce youth restiveness, and contribute to the state’s socio-economic growth.

The event ended with a demonstration of the locally made car by the young innovators, which drew applause and admiration from the crowd.