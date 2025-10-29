Adamawa PDP Cautions Party Leadership To Inculcate Principles Of Inclusivity

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have been cautioned to inculcate principles of inclusivity among all members in their respective areas.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Madagali, gave this directive to all the party executives of the twenty-one Local Government Areas and two hundred and twenty-six wards while hosting them in a familiarisation meeting at the Banquet hall of Government House, Yola, on Wednesday.

Alhaji Madagali warned that the State leadership will not tolerate high-handedness and dictatorship by the party’s leaders at any level, noting that the 2027 political activities begin outrightly.

He charged the membership to register massively with the ongoing voter registration by INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that mobilisation to victory must commence immediately.

” You must ensure that party offices are established and furnished, accompanied by the party’s flags in all nooks and crannies across the 21 local government areas”, he advised.

Speaking on behalf of other PDP Chairmen, the Chairman of Girei local government, Ahmad Musa, commended the Hamza Madagali-led state executive for providing an interactive session with the state exco, stressing that PDP has no internal crisis.

Musa said that the transformation drive of Governor Fintiri in the state is a testament to good governance, which remains the guiding principle of the party.

He assured that as reliable members of the party, mobilisation of the people is the gateway to victory come the 2027 general elections in the state and Nigeria as a whole.