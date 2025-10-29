New Telegraph

October 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Adamawa PDP Cautions…

Adamawa PDP Cautions Party Leadership To Inculcate Principles Of Inclusivity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and social media influencer, Harrison Gwamnishu, have berated the Edo State Government over what they described as its failure to effectively tackle insecurity, particularly the rising cases of kidnapping in the state. Gwamnishu, who is the founder of the Safe City Volunteer Foundation, criticised the government and state security agencies for what he called their “repeated failure to respond to calls for collaboration” during rescue operations. “Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State. Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration,” Gwamnishu said. He explained that the victim, Aisha Wahab, was kid napped in Auchi and later released in Okpella — a long distance she was allegedly forced to trek alongside her abductors. “Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response,” he added. According to him, the group had to withdraw from the operation and return to their base in Delta State “where we have full support from the Police, Military, and Government to operate effectively.” Gwamnishu thanked Nigerians who supported Aisha’s family during the ordeal and called for stronger cooperation between citizens and government. He urged the Edo State Government to immediately intervene and coordinate operations to apprehend the kidnappers, insisting that “lives are at stake.”

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have been cautioned to inculcate principles of inclusivity among all members in their respective areas.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Madagali, gave this directive to all the party executives of the twenty-one Local Government Areas and two hundred and twenty-six wards while hosting them in a familiarisation meeting at the Banquet hall of Government House, Yola, on Wednesday.

Alhaji Madagali warned that the State leadership will not tolerate high-handedness and dictatorship by the party’s leaders at any level, noting that the 2027 political activities begin outrightly.

He charged the membership to register massively with the ongoing voter registration by INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that mobilisation to victory must commence immediately.

” You must ensure that party offices are established and furnished, accompanied by the party’s flags in all nooks and crannies across the 21 local government areas”, he advised.

Speaking on behalf of other PDP Chairmen, the Chairman of Girei local government, Ahmad Musa, commended the Hamza Madagali-led state executive for providing an interactive session with the state exco, stressing that PDP has no internal crisis.

Musa said that the transformation drive of Governor Fintiri in the state is a testament to good governance, which remains the guiding principle of the party.

He assured that as reliable members of the party, mobilisation of the people is the gateway to victory come the 2027 general elections in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Security: PINL, MaCaw Donate Items To Military Formations In Rivers, Bayelsa
Read Next

Usman, Saidu Not Party Leaders – ADC