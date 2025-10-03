Adamawa NDLEA Dismantles Drug Trafficking Networks, Arrests 58 Suspects

The Adamawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled drug trafficking networks and arrested a total of 58 suspects, including 2 women, in the month of September 2025.

The State Commandant of the Agency, Barrister Aliyu Abubakar, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists in his office, said the command was guided by a balanced approach and supply reduction of illicit substances through public enlightenment.

Barrister Aliyu Abubakar disclosed that a major breakthrough was recorded on 1st September, 2025, when a Honda Pilot jeep with registration No: GUY-12-AA (Adamawa) was intercepted at Lamurde Local Government Area of the State based on credible intelligence.

He explained that in the said jeep, “over 500 blocks of compressed Cannabis Sativa loaded from Akure in Ondo State with its final destination being in Mubi in Adamawa State”.

“According to him, “control delivery was carried out, which led to the arrest of two siblings notorious for illicit trafficking in cannabis sativa, while continued search into the premises of the dealers in Mubi, further led to the recovery of another 40 blocks of the substances”, he added.

Incidentally, the Commandant named the principal suspect as one Suleiman Mohammed, who is an ex-convict and a major drug dealer in Mubi, as well as three other suspects in connection with the illicit trafficking, stressing that all the suspects will be charged in court accordingly.

In Mijilu village, also in Mubi North, a seven-hectare cannabis sativa farm was destroyed, with five suspects arrested in an operation jointly carried out with soldiers and community support, despite threats and attacks from a section of the community against NDLEA Personnel, notwithstanding that the suspects were still apprehended.

Speaking on drug integrity test, the Commandant explained that, “in line with the Federal Government policy to ensure a drug-free work force and educational institutions, the command promoted and conducted tests on 25 persons”.

He emphasised that the essence of the test is preventive measures, not a punitive one, aimed to ensure that individuals entering sensitive positions are free from the influence of illicit substances, thereby promoting productivity.

The illicit substances seized during the month include: 366.808kg of cannabis sativa; 209.8kg of Psychotropic substances; 11.6kg of Methamphetamine and others; and 4 different types of vehicles and a motorcycle used in the transportation of illicit substances.

The NDLEA Commandant used the medium to appeal to the good people of Adamawa State to continue to assist and partner with the command by providing useful and timely information on the drug activities in their neighbourhoods.