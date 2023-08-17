Adamawa: NDE Empowers 20 Youths On Community-Based Business Scheme

No fewer than 20 youths from Adamawa State are to benefit from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) three months of Special Scheme Skills Acquisition Empowerment Training.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who announced this in Garkida town of Gombi local government area on Wednesday said that the Directorate would be undertaking the training through the implementation of its community-based business training scheme (CBBTS) in the state.

Nuhu Fikpo who was represented at the occasion by the state Coordinator of the Directorate, Mallam Ibrahim Jimada Mohammed stressed that the scheme focuses on social, structural and physical environmental developmental inequalities targeting unemployed youths in the societies.

Fikpo added that the implementation of the scheme considers the involvement of community members, organisational Representatives and employers of labour as critical stakeholders.

“This, the community-based businesses are socially and environmentally responsible where they are driven by the desire to reinvest in the community as a way to strengthen it.

“And they are people-centred where collaboration, partnership, advocacy, and co-creation and priority.

“This cycle of empowerment will last for three (3) months and is on five(5) skill sets selected by the members of the benefiting community including Tailoring, Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Welding and Carpentry”.He stated.

Fikpo advised the participants to be serious about the training with a view to using the knowledge to be impacted them to the benefit and development of their communities, state and country as a whole.

In their separate responses, Mr Adamu Tarfa, Village head of Lawan-North, Garkida Community and Mal. Yusuf Muhammed Gidado, Chairman, Ward head of the Garkida Community expressed gratitude to the NDE for launching the unique training in their domain with the hope that it will go a long way in addressing the unemployment challenge.

They charged the participants to be good ambassadors of the community so that more people will benefit from the training.

A beneficiary, Mr Samuel Surhyel while delivering the vote of thanks said their appreciations go to the FG through the Directorate for the opportunity for them to be self-reliance on different ventures.

Surhyel pledged that they will be attentive to the knowledge to be impacted them by the trainers.