Adamawa: Monarchs, NGOs Unite Against Out-Of-School Syndrome

Key stakeholders in Adamawa State education space, particularly traditional rulers and non-governmental organizations, have set in motion mechanism that will address and tackle the high rate of out-of-school children confronting the state

A fresh move aimed at tackling the frightening rate of out-of-school children in Adamawa State, and ensuring that every child of school age has unfettered access to school or education unhindered, has been initiated in the state.

The renewed approach by some concerned stakeholders in the state’s education project, among other strategies, is targeted at up-scaling the dwindling pupils’ enrollment and retention in public basic schools across the state.

Specifically, the daunting challenges of high rate of out-ofschool children are triggered by several factors, including insecurity and attacks on schools by bandits and Boko Haram insurgents, as well as an uncongenial school environment with lack of facilities and decay infrastructure, among others.

But, worried by the staggering statistics of out-of-school children, the state government, traditional rulers and non-governmental organisations, in their determined and collaborative strategies, are set to tackle the challenges the appalling situation posed for the future of the children and the state, in particular.

A report by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) revealed that Nigeria has over 20 million outof-school children, the highest in SubSaharan Africa, with the Northern part of the country accounting for the highest figure.

More worrisome, is the recent data and statistics that put the rate of outof-school children across Adamawa State at over 255,000 children that have remained out of the school system due to insurgence and other inhibitive factors, such parents’ attitude towards the education of their children and wards.

Disturbed by this anomaly in the state’s education progress, the concerned stakeholders vowed that it was time to tackle the daunting challenges of the high rate of out-of-school children across the length and breadth of the state. To them, they are not pleased that despite recent steps taken by the state government-led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and other relevant organisations to improve the education sector, the state is still being confronted by the problem of out-of-school children.

Indeed, for the state government and other stakeholders, particularly traditional rulers and NGOs, this is unacceptable, and hence urgent concerted efforts need to be galvanised and strengthened to rid the state of the menace.

Meanwhile, at a stakeholders’ meeting convened jointly by the state government and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), with support from UNICEF, the stakeholders in their collective plans and renewed determination, pledged to deepen advocacy, campaign and foster community participation in ensuring that children out of the school system are returned to classrooms.

According to them, no effort would be spared in order to strengthen the education sector, rejig the ailing school system with a view to addressing the damning crisis of outof-school in the state.

The groups under the renewed partnership drive against the menace resolved to declare zero tolerance for the unmitigated challenges of out-of-school children confronting the state across in the three senatorial districts.

“Now, the concern is to ensure that all children whatever their socio-economic background have unfettered access to quality education in a more friendlyschool environment,” they insisted. Declaring as alarming and unacceptable, stakeholders attributed the problem to the incessant attacks on schools, children and their teachers by bandits, who invade schools kidnapping and killing the children, as well as attacking communities displacing the residents.

Given this development, the mounting anxiety and fear of attacks by bandits have forced many parents and guardians to withdraw their children and wards from school for fear of being kidnapped for ransom or killed by the bandits that are prowling states in the North and disrupting the school system.

According to education pundits, apart from the problems of insecurity that threatens education delivery in state; other challenges, such as infrastructural deficits, shortage of teachers, learning gaps, low retention, and limited access to quality education have continued to undermine efforts of the state government and other well meaning stakeholders at providing inclusive education to all children.

Towards tackling the menace, traditional rulers, NGOs and civil society organisations have pledged to collaborate and deploy all machinery and influence to support the government in tackling the worrisome level of out-of-school crisis in order to restore the dignity of education across the state.

Consciously, at the forefront of the fight against out-of-school menace, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council, the Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, alongside other monarch at the Central Senatorial District of the state, have pledged to use their influence to restore the dignity and importance of education across communities in the state.

Lamido Adamawa, during a “high-powered orientation meeting,” organised as part of the broader initiative taken at the joint stakeholders’ meeting of the state government and Global Partnership for Education (GPE), supported by UNICEF, however, vowed to position traditional leaders as education champions to lead the campaign.

At the meeting, the Lamido Adamawa and District Head of Karewa, who was represented by Mr Musa Abdul, a lawyer, re-echoed the royal fathers’ commitment to leverage their roles as custodians of culture and tradition to deepen advocacy, foster community participation, and enhance accountability within their respective domains to mitigate the right learning environment with peace and adequate security that would change the narrative by ensuring that all children of school age are integrated or reintegrated into the school system.

The traditional rulers, Abdul noted, reiterated the urgency in addressing the root causes of the out-of-school, with the promise to work with relevant stakeholders and authorities to boost enrollment, retention, and completion rate of pupils in schools.

The paramount ruler of Bachama Chiefdom, His Majesty, Hama Bachama Ismaila Daniel Shaga, applauded the development partners, especially UNICEF for the intervention, and pledged the cooperation and support of traditional institutions in the state for the success of the programme.

The monarch, as a means to strengthen their role in national development, urged the federal and state government to as a matter of necessity, accord the traditional institution constitutional role so that they would have the needed legal backing to function and perform their roles optimally in the country towards contributing meaningfully to national development and growth without any form of encumbrance.

Also, at the Northern Senatorial District of the state, the orientation meeting ended with a collective resolution by the traditional rulers to champion education development in their communities and support policies, initiatives and programmes of the government and development partners aimed at tackling out-ofschool phenomenon in the state.

Faced with the urgent need to address sectoral challenges in the education sector for transformation, the state government was said to have initiated various reforms to boost education developmental drive in the North-East state.

Prior to the stakeholders’ meeting, Governor Fintiri’s administration had expressed concern over the high rate of outof-school children threatening the state, and pririotised education in its development agenda with a view to ensuring that children of school age are in schools.

In view of this, the administration has intensified efforts to tackle the problem of outof-school children and ensuring that pupils learn and acquire qualitative education under a congenial school environment.

H i g h l i g h t i n g t h e government’s various initiatives at navigating education for socio-economic development of the state, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Garba Umar Pella, reiterated Governor Fintiri administration’s unwavering commitment to revamp the ailing state education sector. Given the commitment, the governor, he said, prioritised education in his administration’s first and second term agenda with significant investments in the sector in order to improve access and quality education.

According to Garba, another critical step taken by the state government to tackle the menace currently is reviewing the laws that would make education compulsory for all children of Adamawa State. He, however, pointed out that under the new law, it would now become an offence for parents or guardians to keep their school age children and wards at home away from schooling.

Against this backdrop, the government warned parents that in the near future, any parent or guardian, who fails or refuses to enroll his or her child or ward in school would face the prospects of going to jail. Therefore, the Commissioner described the involvement and intervention of traditional rulers in the current fight against the challenges of out-of-school as a “major turning point” in the sector’s reform process.

Garba further stated that their support and that of the NGOs would go a long way in helping to strengthen community ownership, participation and sustainability of ongoing interventions to tackle the problems posed by the daunting figure of out-of-school children in the state. The Commissioner, who blamed the problems of insecurity in the Northern part of the country, essentially as the main reason for the poor level in which many parents embrace educational values, appealed to the parents to enroll their children in school.

Garba, who warned that the law after review would spare no defaulters, said the move by the state government would go a long way in reducing the attraction to crime and other criminal activities among the younger ones that are currently encouraging insurgency across the North-East geo-political zone.

Towards addressing the challenges, the Chairman, Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), Dr Murtala Umar Babayi, said the Board has continued to train and retrain teachers in primary and post primary schools in line with the current global education standard. He recalled how ADSUBEB held a strategic meeting with EIDU, a global education technology organisation where they deliberated on innovative approaches to improve teaching and learning process in public basic education schools.

The organisation, Babayi said, reaffirmed its commitment to working with the state government to build teacher’s capacity, improve classroom delivery and provide data driven insight that support evidence-based policies in the education sector.

The Chairman, who expressed satisfaction on the board’s performance in the areas of teacher’s training, infrastructural facilities and security in schools, lauded the governor for his administration’s unwavering support and continued investment in revitalising basic education through human and infrastructural development.

“In effort to uplift and improve the standard of education, the state government has commenced the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers to replace those who retired and those who might have left the system in pursuit of greener pastures.

Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Rufus Isaiah Hanawa, who spoke with emotion about the current status of out-of-school children in the state, pleaded that all hands must be on deck to address the challenge headlong.

Other stakeholders

Meanwhile, on her part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Chief of Field Office in Bauchi, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, underscored the importance and need of ensuring that every child acquire quality education, even as he described education as a fundamental right that guarantees a secure and productive future.

She, therefore, commended the state government’s dynamic approach to tackling education challenges, even as she called on traditional institutions and other stakeholders to actively support the state’s efforts in its education development stride.

Rafique further stressed the need to address critical gaps in the state’s education sector, particularly low enrollment, inadequate teaching capacity, gender inequality, and lack of inclusive learning environment.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, urged all partners to collaborate closely in pursuit of a robust, equitable education system that leaves no child behind. Speaking further, Rafique noted that with their role and interventions, traditional rulers and community leaders would be a catalyst to lead the campaign aimed at reducing the current number of the out-of-school children in their respective communities.

This was as Rafique reaffirmed that “UNICEF, as a humanitarian organisation, is out to protect and promote initiatives for children in ensuring that no child is left behind in all aspects of life, especially health and education.” Similarly, an NGO, under the aegis of “U-Report,” a global digital platform powered also by UNICEF added their weight to the need to empower young people to speak on issues affecting them, access credible information, and mobilise for positive change within their communities.

A U-Reporter, Hellamada Chama, who represented the organisation, emphasised the transformative power of education especially for girl-child, describing it as “a proven tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, promoting gender equality, enhancing communication and critical thinking skills, as well as fostering peaceful, and prosperous communities.”

While appealing to the royal fathers to activate advocacy for increased school enrollment, improved retention, quality teaching, and stronger school community relationships, she further explained that “education has gone beyond enlightenment, as it builds confidence, improves health outcomes, promotes and ensures social inclusion.”

Hellamada, therefore, explained that traditional rulers, given their traditional, cultural and leadership role in the society have the cultural influence to inspire parents and families to send their children to school, and to prioritise education as a pathway to development.

Also, in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, UNICEF and GPE also called on traditional and religious institutions in the state to use their pivotal roles and advocacy to intervene in addressing distressing challenges of out-of-school children in their respective domains.

Indeed, while addressing the traditional leaders and stakeholders, UNICEF Education expert, Dr Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ado, said the aim of the orientation meeting was to strengthen the roles of traditional rulers in promoting school enrollment, retention and transition of the children in schools, and particularly tackle the problem of out-of-school children, education of girl-child and vulnerable learners across the state.

Traditional institutions, according to him, are well positioned to drive change at the grassroots level, given their influence in playing pivotal roles in leading advocacy efforts that promote school enrollment, especially for girl-child and ensuring that children remain in school.

He further explained that the platform is expected to invigorate a renewed commitment of the traditional rulers and community leaders “to serve as education champions in their communities, supporting advocacy, monitoring and mobilising efforts, as well as to enhance awareness and alignment of traditional institution with state education priorities, policies and donor supported initiatives.”

“There is the need for actionable resolutions and follow up mechanisms for sustained collaboration between traditional leaders, Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at Local Government Area level, and development partners in addressing barriers to education access and learning outcomes,” he stressed.