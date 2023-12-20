Adamawa: Man Kills Court Clerk Sent To Summon Him

The Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended one Linus Dimas following the fatal stabbing of a court clerk who served him a summons.

In a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday night, the State Command said that the suspect was taken into custody by their agents on Monday, December 18.

The suspect, identified as Yauba Usman, aged 43 and a resident of Kugama Wuro Jibir in the Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of the state, reportedly attacked the court clerk on the 18th of December, 2023, after refusing to acknowledge the court summons delivered to him.

According to the statement, which was signed by Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer, Linus Dimas, 43, is a resident of Kugama Wuro Jibir in the Mayo Belwa Local Government Area.

According to the statement: “The suspect, on December 18, 2023, rejected court summons served on him by Yauba Usman, a staff of Nasarawo Jereng Area Court and stabbed him severally with a knife, thereby inflicting deep cuts on him.