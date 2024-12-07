Share

The operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested 34-year-old Sunday Moses, a resident of Kwatau village, Hong LGA, for illegally importing ammunition into the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the arrest was in line with efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for the forthcoming Yuletide, and the ongoing harvest season in the state.

According to the statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the simultaneous operations commenced from 1st December 2024, in various hideouts within the state.

It said the Command had successfully cleared some areas within the Yola metropolis, and extended its presence to Song, Gombi and Hong LGAs, leading to arrests and recoveries.

“The suspect was apprehended, and the following offensive weapons were recovered: 193 rounds of 7.62mm of live ammunition, 171 rounds of 9×19 pistol ammunition and two hand grenades.

The Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris, expressed gratitude for the support the Command is receiving from the public and encouraged them to remain vigilant while providing timely information to the security agencies.

