New Telegraph

February 23, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adamawa LG Vows…

Adamawa LG Vows To Tackle Open Defecation Through By Laws

In an effort to tackle the menace of open defecation, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State has announced internal disciplinary measures through bye laws against any defaulter.

The commitment was made, at the weekend, during a field visit by journalists to communities benefiting from projects implemented by UNICEF and the ASWA III programme funded by the Netherlands Government.

The residents pledged to sustain their Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, citing the life-changing impact of interventions in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), immunization, nutrition and education.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

They stressed that the combined impact of clean water supply, improved sanitation, routine immunization, better nutrition practices, hygiene education and increased school enrollment has significantly reduced disease outbreaks and improved family income.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Suspected Revalidated SMA Gold Formula
Read Next

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat