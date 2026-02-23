Adamawa LG Vows To Tackle Open Defecation Through By Laws

In an effort to tackle the menace of open defecation, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State has announced internal disciplinary measures through bye laws against any defaulter.

The commitment was made, at the weekend, during a field visit by journalists to communities benefiting from projects implemented by UNICEF and the ASWA III programme funded by the Netherlands Government.

The residents pledged to sustain their Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, citing the life-changing impact of interventions in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), immunization, nutrition and education.

They stressed that the combined impact of clean water supply, improved sanitation, routine immunization, better nutrition practices, hygiene education and increased school enrollment has significantly reduced disease outbreaks and improved family income.