Adamawa Lawmakers Dumps PDP As Fintiri Finalises Defection

At least fifteen members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have reportedly resigned their membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph gathered that the Speaker of the House, Bathiya Wesley, announced the lawmaker’s defection during Wednesday’s plenary.

Announcing the defection, the Speaker said he and his deputy, Buba Jijiwa, have also quit the ruling party in the state, attributing their defections to the “lingering crisis” in the PDP.

“All the letters contained the same message. The PDP members cited the crisis at the national level of the party as the main reason for their decision to quit.

“They commended the PDP for giving them the opportunity to contest and win elections on the platform of the party, Wesley said.

The lawmakers are Kefas Calvin, Bulus Geoffrey, Haruna Jilantikiri, Kefas Emmanuel, Ahmed Belel, Moses Zah, Kate Mamuno, Pwamwakeno Mackondo, Adun Alaba, Bulus Kantom, Musa Kallamu, and Japhet Hammanjabu.

Abubakar Abdullahi, who represents Girei state constituency, resigned from the PDP on Tuesday.

New Telegraph further gathered that the lawmakers have moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but have yet to formally announce their decision.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is also said to be finalising plans to join the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections, despite he s runing his second term in office.

On Saturday, Fintiri hosted leaders of the APC in the state to an iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) at the government house in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.

The governor said the gathering would enhance dialogue, foster closer cooperation, and reaffirm a shared commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development in Adamawa state.