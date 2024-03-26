Adamawa Intensifies Effort To Rebuild Michika LG.

The Adamawa State Planning Commission is collaborating with the federal and German governments to rebuild the Michika Local Government Area following the severe damage done in the area by Boko Haram fighters.

Speaking at a meeting at the Michika Council Civic Centre, Patrick Yunana, who represented the commission, said the Community Development Plan (CDP) was part of the state government’s plan to make governance and development an all-inclusive affair. OXFAM Coordinator in the state Enoch Bamayi said the meeting aimed to ensure the development of the area.

He said: “Oxfam Empowerment Programme is structured to support the victims of Boko Haram toward fast-tracking the rehabilitation of communities devastated by insurgency in the northern part of the state.”