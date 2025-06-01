Adamawa Honours Two Newly Promoted DIGs With Grand Reception

Share

The Adamawa State Government, on Saturday night, hosted a grand reception in honour of two indigenes of the state who were recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

The event took place at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among citizens for the state’s progress.

“Adamawa belongs to all of us, and it requires our collective effort to achieve meaningful development,” she said.

The honourees are DIG Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, currently in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, and DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazhi, heading the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Governor Fintiri congratulated the officers on their well-deserved promotions, applauding their dedication to duty and their outstanding service to the Nigeria Police Force, Adamawa State, and the nation at large.

He urged them to continue to uphold professionalism and integrity, assuring them of the government’s continued support.

In a goodwill message, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, represented by AIG Zone 3 Yola, Mr. Adeniran Kunle Akinwale, described the promotion of the two officers as a testament to their exemplary discipline and commitment.

He also commended Governor Fintiri for his transformative leadership, which, he said, is creating an enabling environment that attracts investors to the state.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, DIG Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya expressed gratitude to the Governor and the people of Adamawa for the recognition.

He pledged their continued commitment to national service with integrity, vowing to be worthy ambassadors of the state.

The two senior officers, who hail from Hong and Madagali Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, both joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 as Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police.

