Adamawa Guber: S’Court Dismisses SDP’s Appeal Against Fintiri’s Re-Election

The appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, Umar Ardo against Governor Ahamdu Fintiri has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Recall that Governor Fintiri who contested on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the April 15 supplementary election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri the winner of the election following the supplementary election after the APC candidate was initially declared the winner by the Residential Electoral Commissioner on March

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had in November dismissed a petition filed by Ardo, challenging Fintiri’s victory in the 2023 polls.

Delivering the ruling on Wednesday, Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu affirmed a previous decision of the Tribunal led by Justice Theodora Uloho, which had dismissed Ardo’s petition for being incompetent and not properly filed.

The appellate court held that the appellants did not prove the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance to the Electoral Act, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Ogakwu said there was no basis to grant the appeal.

The SDP candidate and his party had filed a petition at the State Governorship Election Tribunal after Fintiri was declared the winner of the poll.

Ardo had sought the nullification of Fintiri’s re-election on the grounds that there was substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, corrupt practices, threats, and violence during the exercise.

Ardo subsequently appealed the tribunal’s judgment but the appellate court dismissed his petition.

The SDP candidate further approached the Supreme Court but later withdrew his appeal against the governor.