Adamawa Govt To Pay 13th Month Salary To Civil Servants

The Adamawa State Government has approved the payment of a 13th month basic salary to civil servants in the state as part of efforts to appreciate workers and ease the financial pressure of the festive season.

Governor Umaru Fintiri made the announcement on Friday as the year draws to a close.

He described the payment as a gesture of gratitude to public servants for their dedication and commitment to service.

According to the governor, the decision reflects his administration’s recognition of the sacrifices and contributions of civil servants to the development and stability of Adamawa State.

“As we close the year, our administration will pay a 13th month basic salary to Adamawa State civil servants. This is a simple way of saying thank you for your service and easing the season for your families,” the governor stated.

The payment of the 13th month salary is expected to boost morale among civil servants and stimulate economic activities in the state during the festive period.