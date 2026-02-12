Adamawa Govt To Construct Mother, Child Specialist Hospital

In an effort aimed at reducing the rate of maternal mortality in Adamawa, the State Government is to construct a ₦19.6bn Mother and Child Specialist Hospital.

Speaking during his first council meeting of the year 2026, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the council has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art Mother and Child Specialist Hospital in the state capital at the cost of ₦19.6 billion.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. James Iliya, he said the project would be executed by Lubell Nigeria Limited and is expected to be completed within 52 weeks.

According to him, the council also approved the procurement of laboratory equipment for the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola, at the cost of ₦304 million.

The contract was awarded to Royal Meditech Equipment and is expected to be completed within six weeks.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Health and Human Capital, Chief Felix Tangwami, said the establishment of the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital was aimed at improving maternal and child healthcare services in the state.

Chief Tangwami noted that there is a need to introduce modern medical technology and create a specialized healthcare facility dedicated to women and children in order to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates.

The Commissioner further explained that the procurement of laboratory equipment for MAUTH would serve as an intervention to support laboratory training and enhance service delivery at the teaching hospital.

It was further announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to visit Yola on the 16th of this month to commission several projects executed by the Fintiri-led administration.