Adamawa Govt To Begin Vaccination For 1m Children Under 5

The Adamawa State Government has set itself a target over one million children aged 0-59 months during the forthcoming vaccination against preventable diseases.

Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta pledged government’s dedication to strengthening PHCs and protecting the health of the citizens. She promised continuous support for the successful implementation of the Sub-National Immunization Plus Days (SNIPOS) scheduled for March 28.

According to her, the exercise becomes imperative following the recent reported circulation of variant poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) cases in the Gombi Local Government Area and the neighbouring states.

Farauta urged parents, caregivers, community leaders, and stakeholders to support the campaign by encouraging all eligible children to receive vaccination.

She lamented over a reported case of meningitis in the Maiha LGA, urging stakeholders to take strong public health action immediately to prevent any further potential outbreak.