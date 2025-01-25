Adamawa Govt Tasks 180 Intending Christian Pilgrims To Be Good Ambassadors In Holy Land

Share

Adamawa State Government has tasked the 180 intending Christian pilgrims from the State to be good ambassadors by exhibiting good conduct while in the Holy Land.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta while addressing the pilgrims during a farewell service for Batch A intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan, appealed to them to pray for a prosperous State and the County at large.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the administration’s continuous commitment to support pilgrimages, adding that the journey provides an opportunity to rejig and deepen their faith in God.

“I urge you to pray for the state, especially with the developmental projects rolled out by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to be successful”.

“ You are also encouraged to pray for our president and federal government for God’s guidance so that Nigeria would experience stability and peace, and pray for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for more wisdom, courage and boldness to continue to develop the state to a higher level.”

Also in his address, the State CAN Chairman Reverend Dr. Joel Manzo urged that the visit to the holy land be a transformative experience with a deeper understanding of their faith and passion to serve God in truth and in spirit.

He appreciated Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his continuous sponsorship of Christian pilgrimage in Adamawa, saying he is a leader to reckon with, even as they underscored the importance of prayers

Earlier in a welcome address, the board chairman of Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Bishop Theophilus Shadrach asked the pilgrims to build on their understanding of scriptures and renew their commitment to the service of God.

Speaking to our Correspondent, One of the intending Pilgrims, Rev Godwin Balla, noted that the pilgrimage would help him strengthen his religion by seeing in practical terms what is stated in the Holy Bible.

