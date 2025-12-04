Adamawa Govt Releases N450m Counterpart Funding To Boost Child Nutrition – ADSPHCDA

The Adamawa State Government has released ₦450 million as counterpart funding to enhance child nutrition and access additional support, the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADSPHCDA), Dr. Suleiman Bashir, has announced.

Dr. Bashir made the disclosure during a media engagement in Yola themed “Mass Media Dialogue with Journalists, Social Media Youth Influencers and Partners.”

He noted that while Nigeria has been certified polio-free, emerging health concerns make continuous immunization campaigns essential to protect children and the wider population.

According to Dr. Bashir, preparations are complete for the upcoming National Immunization Plus Days, which will include two doses of oral polio vaccine for children under 51 months in the state.

The Chairman commended the agency’s partners, including UNICEF and the media, for raising public awareness on health issues and urged continued support in sensitizing parents about the importance of routine immunization.

Dr. Bashir also revealed plans to establish newborn resuscitation units in all 21 Local Government areas to provide timely interventions for complications following delivery.

He emphasized that frequent travel exposes children to diseases, making vaccination a critical protective measure.

Residents were encouraged to provide their children with necessary healthcare services and to cooperate with medical teams during home visits for vaccinations.

Additionally, Dr. Bashir announced that the government has transmitted ₦100 million to UNICEF and ₦50 million to UNFPA as part of the counter-funding support.

He stressed that the Adamawa State Government continues to invest human, financial, and material resources to improve healthcare and overall well-being in the state.

Earlier, the Director of Disease Control and Immunization at ADSPHCDA, Dr. James Vasumu, commended the media for their role in promoting the agency’s activities.

He noted that journalists, social media influencers, traditional and religious leaders have contributed significantly to the successes of the agency and called for sustained partnership.