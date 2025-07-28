Adamawa Govt Rejects Atiku’s Flood Response Criticism As Unfair

The Adamawa State Government has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s suggestion that it was unprepared or inactive during recent floods as “unfair and misleading,” stressing that it responded swiftly and effectively to the disaster that killed and displaced hundreds of residents across the state.

In a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, the government highlighted its ongoing investments in flood mitigation infrastructure, including storm drains and waterways, aimed at reducing the state’s vulnerability to seasonal flooding.

While reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property, the government defended its handling of the emergency, insisting that it acted promptly to support affected communities.

“We take exception to any insinuation that the Fintiri administration neglected the people,” Wonosikou stated, noting that Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta immediately mobilized emergency response agencies, including the military and marine police, to the flood-hit areas.

The statement further revealed that the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) delivered relief materials such as food, medical supplies, and temporary shelter to displaced families.

It also emphasized that boats used during the rescue operations were state-owned, underlining the government’s preparedness for such emergencies.

Citing previous flood incidents, the government recalled its quick response to flooding in Borno State last year, during which it provided cash and logistical support—an effort it said underscores its consistent commitment to emergency response.

On the abandoned Chochi flood-control project, the statement clarified that the project was neither initiated nor abandoned by the Fintiri administration. It urged the public to verify facts before assigning blame.

Wonosikou appealed to political leaders and citizens to avoid spreading misinformation. “Politics aside, the people of Adamawa deserve accurate information and support,” he said. “We hope to set the record straight and remain focused on assisting our citizens through this challenging time.”

As of Monday, relief efforts continued in the affected communities, with emergency teams working to assess the damage and provide assistance as floodwaters gradually receded.