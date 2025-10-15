Adamawa Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Nurture Next Generation Through Sports

The Adamawa State Government has reaffirmed its undiluted commitment to nurturing the next generation through sports and youth programmes.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Wali Yakubu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in his office, said “our goal is to give Adamawa youths a sense of hope, pride, empowerment and purpose through sports.

Barrister Wali Yakubu, who outlined some impressive achievements recorded under the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, particularly in the areas of sports infrastructure, youth empowerment, and policy reforms.

He lamented that the Fintiri administration inherited a decaying sports sector with limited facilities, explaining, however, that the story has since changed with deliberate investments and reforms aimed at repositioning sports and youth development.

“One of the most significant projects that defines the government’s commitment to sports is the construction of the ultramodern stadium in Yola,” Yakubu stated.

He noted that the project, which was abandoned for several years, was revived by the present administration to provide a befitting arena for sporting activities and major events.

According to him, “Initially, the contract covered only the VIP stand, but considering the hot weather in Adamawa, we decided to roof the entire stadium and also provide a standard training pitch. We have also awarded contracts for basketball and handball courts to make the complex a full-fledged sports hub”.

The Commissioner disclosed that the main stadium is already at 90 per cent completion, with all the seats delivered and awaiting installation once the popular stands are completed, awaiting adequate parking space, drainage systems, and world-class facilities before the official commissioning.

Apart from Yola, the State Capital, Yakubu said the government has taken sports development to all parts of the state through the construction and upgrading of mini stadiums across the three senatorial zones, aimed at ensuring that young athletes across the state can access quality facilities and develop their talents close to home”.

Speaking on participation in national competitions, Yakubu noted that Adamawa State has performed remarkably well in recent years, emphasising that in the last National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, we won about 11 medals, including several silver and bronze.

On the controversy surrounding land encroachment at the Jimeta ultramodern stadium site, Yakubu confirmed that the government has taken legal and administrative measures to reclaim all public lands from speculators.

“Out of the hundreds of people who built on the land, only nine presented documents, and even those were acquired after the government had announced its intention to reclaim the land.

Yakubu also highlighted ongoing partnerships with UNICEF and other international agencies aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating vulnerable young people, especially those affected by insurgency.