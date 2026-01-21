Adamawa Govt Mourns Dumne Grain Market Fire Victims

No fewer than sixty shop owners in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been sympathised with by the State Government over the recent inferno.

Though the causes of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of this report, several shops and merchandise worth millions of naira were destroyed, including grains and cooking condiments.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, who visited the affected grain market in Dumne, expressed sadness over the fire incident.

Professor Farauta described the incident as devastating not only to the 60 affected traders of the “Kasuwan Dadi” grain market, mostly women, but also to the wider economic fabric of the state.

Addressing the affected traders during her assessment visit, Farauta urged them to take solace in whatever they lost to the inferno.

While thanking God that no life was lost, she equally cautioned residents from careless and indiscriminate burning of refuse and bushes, especially as the harmattan period set in.

According to her, as a government, we came to commiserate with traders who lost their merchandise and pray that the fire doesn’t happen again.

“The fact that no life was lost, we are grateful to God, whatever loss incurred, God will replace them”, she prayed.

“We are in dry season and harmattan season, fire can catch easily, people should be careful, when they set fire or throw away a stick of cigarettes, cautioning that traders should ensure that at the end of the business day, fires are properly put out”, she added.

Earlier, Chairman Song’s local government, Idris Yahaya, appreciated the delegation for the visit

Receiving the delegation, the Gubo Yungur, His Royal Majesty, John Dio Matalo, thanked the high-powered government delegation for identifying with them during the trial moment.

The Monarch said the causes of the fire are still being investigated.

Racheal Christopher, one of the victims, said she lost her means of livelihood to the fire, including her bags of grains and cooking condiments she used to sell at the market.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Awwal D Tukur, Chief of Staff, Government House, Yola, Dr Edgar Amos Sunday, including security chiefs in the State.