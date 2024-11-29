Adamawa Govt Increases Monthly Allowance Of Corps Members To N20,000

Share

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has increased the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, posted to the state from N10,000 to N20,000 per month.

Governor Fintiri announced the increment on Friday during the opening ceremony of the NYSC Batch C Stream 1 orientation course at the Damare NYSC camp in the Girei Local Government Area.

The Governor congratulated the corps members on their successful graduation from their various institutions and posting to the state for national service.

READ ALSO:

He assured them of peace in the state and encouraged them to contribute to the development of their places of primary assignment.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Ateli Samson, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support towards the welfare of corps members.

A total of 1,500 corps members were registered for the current orientation camping.

Share

Please follow and like us: