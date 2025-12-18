Adamawa Gov’t Empowers Youth, Women Through Skills Training, Entrepreneurship Programs

The Adamawa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping youths and women with practical skills and entrepreneurial mindsets to reduce unemployment and foster inclusive growth.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship Development, Alhaji Hammanjumba Gutugel, during the graduation ceremony of ten women trained in Tailoring and Fashion Design on Thursday.

Alhaji Gutugel stated that the program aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of empowering citizens at the grassroots level.

He commended the trainers and facilitators for their dedication and professionalism, urging beneficiaries to make effective use of the skills acquired.

“You should be innovative, maintain quality, uphold professionalism, and continue to learn, as success in entrepreneurship requires patience, consistency, and good customer relations,” Gutugel said.

The Commissioner further emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to initiatives that provide practical, market-driven skills capable of transforming lives.

In a separate interview, the Director of Entrepreneurship Development, Malam Ibrahim Usman, explained that the program, though previously inactive, is being revived to encourage entrepreneurship through initiatives such as skills acquisition, cooperative education, and empowerment schemes like PAWECA. He also called for increased resources to identify more master trainers within and outside the state.

A beneficiary, Helen Paul, expressed gratitude to the State Government, noting that she intends to use the sewing machine provided to improve her livelihood and support her family.

The Adamawa State Government continues to prioritize skills development and entrepreneurship as critical tools for youth empowerment and sustainable economic growth.