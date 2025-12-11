Adamawa Govt Commiserates With Lamurde Community Over Killing Of 12 Women

The Adamawa State Government says it is working assiduously to restore peace in Lamurde Local Government Area following recent communal clashes that claimed the lives of more than twelve women.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri stated this on Thursday through his Deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, shortly after a security meeting with service chiefs in her office.

Professor Farauta said, “As a government, we are mindful of all that has happened to our people, and this afternoon we sincerely want to commiserate, condole and comfort the families of those who lost their loved ones in this communal clash.”

She explained that the government responded immediately by evacuating victims to hospitals. Those who sustained bullet wounds were taken to Numan General Hospital, while those with severe injuries were referred to the Yola Specialist Hospital for further care and surgery.

“Every bill required for the treatment of victims of the clash has been taken over by the State Government, and every case that needs special attention will also be handled by the government,” she assured.

The Deputy Governor noted that as at the time of briefing, “there is absolute calmness in Lamurde, with residents going about their normal activities, except in areas affected by the curfew,” adding that no security personnel had been withdrawn from the area.

She emphasised that the government would continue engaging with citizens, especially the youth, stressing that peace was essential for development and urging residents to remain patient.

Addressing the media, Professor Farauta appealed to social media users to focus on promoting peace rather than escalating tensions.

“If the social media cannot report the clash accurately, they should kindly remain calm instead of igniting more fire on issues that can be handled maturely,” she said.

The Deputy Governor appealed to the warring factions, whom she described as brothers and sisters to sheath their swords, noting that killing one another or destroying property can never bring peace or development.

She also urged religious bodies to intensify prayers, provide counsel, offer advice, and continue speaking the truth for the sake of unity and lasting peace.