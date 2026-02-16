Adamawa Govt Closes Roads Ahead Of Tinubu Visit

The Adamawa State Government has said that temporary road closures would be enforced to ensure a smooth and secure visit by President Bola Tinubu, who is scheduled for a one-day working visit to the state on Monday, February 16.

This is as the State Government, led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, called on residents to turn out en masse to welcome President Tinubu.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Iliya James, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the roads affected include Airport–Kofare Road through Galadima Aminu Way/Bank Road, Jimeta Grade Interchange/Police Roundabout, Justice Buba Ardo Way, Adamawa Sunshine Express–Faro Road, as well as other connecting routes.

The state government urged the residents to come out to receive the President, while advising motorists to ply alternative routes during the visit.

“Residents are kindly urged to come out peacefully to welcome Mr President to our dear State, while motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes for their lawful activities during the period of the closure.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation always,” the statement read.