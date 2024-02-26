Adamawa Govt Assures Of Commitment To Education Sector

Adamawa State Government has reemphasized its commitment to the payment of scholarships to students aimed at supporting research and development in the education sector.

Speaking on Monday during the commissioning of the Analytical Laboratory built by the Federal Institute of Industrial Research for the North-East Zonal office, State Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta said it is meant for a sustainable way of providing scientific solutions to research and development.

According to Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the government has invested hugely in the area of education as well as awarding scholarships to students in tertiary institutions to study science courses abroad.

She said the present administration is in conjunction with other stakeholders in the sector partnering conditionally to ensure that education is given the priority it deserves.

Earlier, the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji said the Analytical Laboratory would provide scientific conservation of food for export.

The Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Esuabana Asanye said the ministry is targeting developing the economy through science and technology for the economic prosperity of the region.

The new office would develop technologies that will promote the ideals of entrepreneurship development.

Asanye stated that the institute would open up and boost farming and fishing as well as small and medium-scale enterprises aimed at moving the region forward.

In her remark, Dr Jummai Adamu, Director General Institute of Industrial Research noted that the institute is providing a platform for people to excel through the impartation of innovative skills for job creation geared toward poverty reduction.