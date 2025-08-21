Adamawa Govt Approves Relief Interventions For 15 Flood-Affected LGAs

The Adamawa State Government has approved the distribution of relief materials to no fewer than 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by recent flood disasters.

The approval, granted through the State Relief and Post-Recovery Committee, is aimed at providing succour to victims across the affected communities.

Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, who chairs the committee, said the intervention followed a needs assessment conducted after the floods were reported. She noted that vice chairmen of the affected councils would head local relief committees to ensure fair and even distribution of the materials.

According to her, uploading of relief items has commenced at the state emergency office, and distribution to the LGAs is expected to be completed before the end of the week.

The committee also approved the distribution of short-term seeds for the remaining rainy season. Residents were further advised to relocate from flood-prone areas to safer locations, as more flooding is anticipated in the state.

The affected LGAs include Fufore, Demsa, Numan, Gombi, Lamurde, Shelleng, Jada, and Ganye. Others are Song, Girei, Yola North, Guyuk, Mayo-Belwa, Hong, and Maiha.

Farauta confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident, adding that the level of damage was less severe compared to previous floods, such as the one in Yola South which claimed over 30 lives.