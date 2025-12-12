Adamawa Govt Approves N583.3bn For 2026 Fiscal Year

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a budget proposal of N583,331,380 496 for the 2026 fiscal year.

The budget tagged a “Budget of sustainable growth and renewal” has the sum of N209,640,415,814.00 as recurrent expenditure, representing 35.93% of the budget size, while capital projection has #373,690,964,682.00 representing 64.07 % of the budget.

The State Executive Council (SEC), which was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, was held at the State House on Friday. December 12.

The council also approved a contract for the construction of a football pitch, an athletics track, pavilion, handball, basketball, and volleyball courts at the College of Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Studies, Gulak lot 2 B at #1,782,603,537,18 kobo to encourage sporting activities at the college.

Also approved is the construction of the High Court complex at Gulak, Madagali LGA, at N373,772,165,40 kobo with a completion period of six months to ensure easy dispensation of justice to the people.

The SEC also approved a contract for the construction of the Adamawa State Traditional Council Secretariat in the state, based on SME guidelines at #2,501,750,280.88 kobold to be completed within 12 months

The state government equally approved a 2.2-kilometre road from the main road at Sangere bode to various settlements in Yola South LGA, at a cost of N290,312,859.96 kobo.

Additionally, the council also approved 8.5 kilometres from the main road of Numan Jalingo-Jalingo road in Numan LGA, down to Kodomti and Shaforon at the coast of N1,889,597,42,75 kobo.

Approved by the SEC is the blockwork fence for Adamawa State University, Mubi, at N3,536,174,769.50 kobo respectively.