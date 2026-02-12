Adamawa Govt Allocates Land For Mubi Airstrip

In view of the rapid development of Mubi and its environs, the Adamawa State Government has concluded plans to construct a new airstrip in the area to ease movement.

In that regard, the state government on Wednesday approved the allocation of land to the Federal Ministry of Aviation for the construction of an airstrip in Mubi.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Auwal Tukur, disclosed this while briefing Government House correspondents shortly after a meeting with officials from the ministry.

Auwal Tukur explained that the officials were in the state to visit the area for an on-the-spot assessment.

The SSG stated that although there was an existing airstrip in the area, it was encroached upon, necessitating the allocation of new land for the project.

He noted that the proposed airstrip will play a very important role for residents of the Mubi axis and neighbouring Cameroon when completed.

Tukur called on the ministry to fully utilise the allocated land, expressing optimism that the facility could eventually be upgraded to a full-fledged airport in view of the rapid development in the area.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Samuel Mzekwe, said the team was in the state to inspect and assess the site and forward the collected data to the Minister of Aviation for further action toward the actualisation of the project.

The delegation comprised officials of the ministry and its affiliated agencies.