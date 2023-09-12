Adamawa Gov Mourns Victims Of Capsized Boat

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commiserated with the families of victims of the River Njuwa boat accident which occurred on Friday, September 8.

Governor Fintiri described the incident as unfortunate and a big loss to the State, saying “These were petty traders in search of livelihood whose lives were cut short”.

The government has confirmed the rescue of 8 persons while rescue operations are still ongoing, adding that a report reaching him indicated that there were 23 persons on the ill-fated canoe.

“I have directed my Deputy to visit and assess the situation for prompt assistance to the families of the affected persons.”

The passenger boat was said to be travelling from Rugange village to Yola town when the incident occurred at about 11 a.m. after encountering a violent storm.

“I was out of the State attending a crucial meeting of the North East Governors forum in Maiduguri when the incident occurred but my heart is with the families of the affected and the entire State during this period of mourning and pray Allah grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Governor Fintiri assured that the State Government would not relent in coming up with policies and programmes aimed at ensuring safety on the waterways.