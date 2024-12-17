Adamawa Gov Launches Third Phase Of Fintiri Business Wallet

Share

Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has launched the third phase of the ”Fintiri Business Wallet”, an empowerment programme aimed at supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The programme, which is part of the governor’s 8-Point Agenda, focuses on youth and women development, poverty alleviation, and commerce, and provides beneficiaries with a grant of ₦50,000 to support their businesses.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yola, Governor Fintiri emphasized the importance of institutionalizing poverty alleviation efforts, rather than relying on handouts.

He highlighted the state government’s efforts to provide skills training and support for entrepreneurs, particularly in the ICT sector, which is growing rapidly in Nigeria.

The Fintiri Business Wallet has already empowered over 20,000 women in the state, with plans to expand the programme to include more beneficiaries, both men and women.

The governor noted that the programme’s impact goes beyond just providing financial support, as it also helps to promote family stability and economic growth.

Other initiatives linked to the Fintiri Business Wallet, he mentioned include the NG-Cares empowerment campaign and a project in partnership with the SDG, aimed at supporting vulnerable households.

He further said the state government has also mandated the Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development and PAWECA to provide follow-up support to beneficiaries and run “trader clinics” to build their capacity in micro-investment, savings, and bookkeeping.

The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship Development, Hammanjuba Gatugel, saluted the initiative in driving progress in Adamawa State as according to him it was part of a demonstration of commitment by Governor Ahmadu Umaru to invest in the people of Adamawa State.

Earlier, the Director General of Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency, PAWECA, Dr Michael Zira informed that the disbursement would be carried out in three batches to create a trade-friendly State.

