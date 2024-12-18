Adamawa Gov Launches Third Phase Of Fintiri Business Wallet

Share

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has launched the third phase of the ‘’Fintiri Business Wallet’’, an empowerment programme aimed at supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The programme, which is part of the Governor’s 8-Point Agenda, focused on youth and women development, poverty alleviation, and commerce, provides beneficiaries with a grant of ₦50,000 to support their businesses.

Speaking at the occasion, Fintiri emphasized the importance of institutionalizing poverty alleviation efforts, rather than relying on handouts. He highlighted the state government’s efforts to provide skills training and support for entrepreneurs, particularly in the ICT sector, which is growing rapidly in Nigeria.

The Fintiri Business Wallet has already empowered over 20,000 women in the state, with plans to expand the programme to include more beneficiaries, both men and women.

