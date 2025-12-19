Adamawa Gov, Fintiri Sets To Dump PDP Amid Leadership Crisis

As political uncertainty continues to envelope Adamawa State following the unabated defections from the main opposition party, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday, said he is set to dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and join another political party.

Although the political party he indicated interest is not yet known as of the time of filing this report, but the Governor gave indication that he is preparing for a necessary exit from the main opposition party.

The Governor who was responding to questions at the State House of Assembly shortly after presenting the 2026 budget proposal, stated that, he was taking time to take the exit.

Your Excellency, when are you taking a leave from the PDP after numerous denial of your exit?

In response, the Governor said, “You know I am a grassroot politician and I have been in PDP for long, so I am taking my time before I take a bow”.

“Serious consultations is ongoing and when the consultations are concluded, the world will know my next line of action ” he added.

Governor Fintiri remarks may not be unconnected with the rumours making the rounds that Fintiri will soon decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he has denied severally.

However the ruling People’s Democratic party (PDP), the platform in which the Governor is ruling in his second tenure has equally denied such a move.

But political gladiators in the State have insisted that the movement of Fintiri to another political party has already been concluded and we are waiting for the D day.

In a related development, one of the leaders of President Bola Tinubu’s support group in the Northeast, Hon. Dahiru Hammandiko, has predicted Governor Fintiri’s imminent defection to the APC.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his turbaning in Yola, Hammandiko stated that Fintiri would “surely defect to the APC at any moment.”

However, a major challenge Fintiri may face is control of the APC structure in Adamawa State, which is widely believed to be under the influence of Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to the President.

The APC Constitution clearly states that an incumbent governor automatically becomes the party leader in his state.