Adamawa: Gov Fintiri Mourns Buhari’s Death

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the Federal Government, the Nigerian people, and the bereaved Buhari family.

Describing the late President’s death as a profound national loss, Governor Fintiri praised Buhari’s steadfast dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress. He noted that the former President’s contributions during both his military and civilian leadership tenures left a lasting imprint on the nation’s history.

“President Buhari was a statesman who devoted his life to the service of Nigeria. His leadership, especially during times of national adversity including the civil war demonstrated his unwavering commitment to a united and stable Nigeria,” Governor Fintiri stated.

He acknowledged the late President’s legacy in sectors such as infrastructure development, agriculture, and national security, commending his efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and promote enduring peace.

The Governor extended special condolences to Mrs. Aisha Buhari, widow of the late President and a proud daughter of Adamawa State. He urged her to find comfort in the outpouring of national support and the enduring legacy her husband leaves behind.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, and the entire family during this painful time. May Allah grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the Governor said.

Governor Fintiri offered prayers for the repose of the former President’s soul, stating, “May Allah (SWT) grant President Muhammadu Buhari Aljanatu Firdaus, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to come.”

The passing of former President Buhari marks the end of an era for a leader whose influence spanned decades of Nigerian history, from the battlefield to the corridors of democratic governance.