Adamawa Flood Victims Accuse Govt of Distributing Expired Foods

Four thousand households displaced by flash flooding in Adamawa State last month allegedly face health risks as the food items distributed to them by the state government are said to have expired.

After the flood disaster that claimed lives and displaced scores of households in five wards in the Yola South Local Government Area, the state government yesterday distributed assorted food and non-food items to the internally displaced people (IDPs) to help them cushion the effects of the disaster.

“However, after the distribution supervised by Deputy Governor, Kaletapwa Farauta, ended some of the beneficiaries accused the government of giving them unhealthy food items.

“A resident of Modire, one of the areas worst affected by the flooding, Yakubu Musa told our reporter that 70 per cent of the food items distributed were unhealthy for consumption. “He said: “I can tell you that 70 per cent of the food items distributed to us yesterday have expired. “Almost all the food items, including maize, rice, spaghetti and sugar, have expired. “Some of them have already expired beyond consumption.

“The only materials that have not spoilt are the fabrics, cooking oil, mats and salt.” But the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) Executive Secretary, Celine La’ori, dismissed the allegations in a telephone interview with our correspondent. “She said: “As far as we are concerned, the items we shared don’t have any problems. “I don’t know where these allegations are coming from.

“It is possible that these allegations are coming from opposition quarters; otherwise, from where will these allegations arise?” Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had told the 21-man Relief and Post-Recovery Committee headed by Farauta to ensure fairness, transparency, and diligence in its assignment.

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, donated N500 million and the Bayelsa State Government donated N100 million to the state government, respectively, for the sake of the victims.