Adamawa Flood: 4,000 Households Risk Health Hazard Over Alleged Expired Food Relief

… as govt, victims trade words

About 4, 000 households recently displaced by flood in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, who received relief materials by the State government, stand the risk of health hazard, over receipt of expired foodstuff from the government. The flood, which occurred during the night while most residents were asleep, left many people scrambling for escape and safety following the rising waters.

Most families were displaced, homes destroyed, and lives lost, victims caught off guard had to abandon their belongings and seek shelter in safer locations. The devastating flood of July 26, 2025 ravaged seven communities, killing about 40 people, leaving over 15 missing and destroying homes, farms, and livelihoods of thousands and left behind a trail of grief, agony and massive displacement.

It could be recalled that on the sidelines of the distribution of the relief materials donated by other agencies and individuals (not government), the Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta noted that no fewer than 4, 000 families will get the relief package from the government.

However, in keeping to her promise after two weeks on Sunday, August 9, 2025, the State government distributed relief packages to no fewer than 4, 000 households. The items include; 25kg of rice, 25kg of maize, cartons of spaghetti, sugar, seasoning, clothing, mats, and cooking oil.

Outrage

Beneficiaries public outrage associated from the distribution of what they (beneficiaries) described as expired food stuff by the Deputy Governor, who was the Chairman of Relief and Post Recovery Committee recently. But no sooner than the distribution was over some of the victims started demonising the government for being insensitive to their plight by distributing expired foodstuff to them.

A resident of Modire, one of the areas worst affected by the flood, Yakubu Musa, told our reporter that 70 per cent of the food items distributed have expired. ’’I can tell you that 70 per cent of the food items distributed to us have expired, almost all the food items, including maize, rice, spaghetti, and sugar have expired, some of them have already expired beyond consumption,” he fumed.

’’The only materials that have not gone bad are the fabrics, cooking oil, mats and salt. We are ready to bring these items back to the government for proof,” Musa said. He called on the government to constitute a high powered committee to probe the show of shame or lose the immense public trust of the citizens, who felt the government does not care about their well-being especially as they are smarting from the consequences of the flood devastation.

Debunking the allegation while speaking with newsmen, the head of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Celine La’ori, in a phone chat with our reporter dismissed the outcries as the handwork of opposition and mischief makers.

’’As far as we are concerned, the items we share were without any problems, I don’t know from where these allegations are coming from. It is possible that these allegations are coming from opposition quarters, otherwise from where will these allegations arise,” she said.

Victims reject denial

Victims described her comments as disingenuous and irresponsible, saying they painted the government’s action as deliberate. “A responsible government should not live in denial. They should recall the bad food immediately and investigate those responsible. Some hunger-stricken families may eat it to survive, risking serious illness. Treating this matter lightly is dangerous,” Musa warned.

Another victim, Mua’zu Idris, from Shagari-end-of-the-road and Sabon Pegi area, likened the gov- ernment’s action to “dancing on the graves” of the dead. “We hoped for relief, but what we got was expired food. Even the fabrics have expired. This is gross injustice. I told my wife not to cook any of them, some neighbours who did are now purging,” Idris, who lost a five-year-old daughter to the flood, lamented.

New measures

Meanwhile, the State government has announced a new measure to strengthen accountability and im- prove the efficiency of humanitarian response in the wake of the recent flooding in Yola South Local Government Area. State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya in a release noted that henceforth individuals and organisations seeking to donate relief items will be profiled before their assistance is accepted, saying the new measure is aimed at checkmating the distribution of expired or unsuitable relief materials.

The measure followed the outcry and controversies surrounding the alleged distribution of expired food items to flood victims who at the risk of health hazards from the consumption of the food items. The Commissioner explained that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, while sympathizing with the victims, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protect citizens during crises.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, who have been affected by this disaster. We acknowledge the plight of those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods,” the statement said. The government also highlighted its proactive measures in educating residents of flood-prone communities well before the disaster strikes.

Public awareness campaigns and precautionary guidance were carried out, underscoring the state’s preparedness efforts. Officials stressed that flooding is a global problem affecting even the most advanced nations, and tackling it requires cooperation, not blame.

The government noted that in the wake of the natural disaster, multiple agencies, individuals, and organisations have stepped in to support relief operation including National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), including the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who donated N500 million, in addition to bales of Ankara fabrics; Bayelsa State government, which donated N100 million and industrial giant, BUA Group, which donated undisclosed amount.

The Information Commissioner added that contributions ranging from monetary donations to essential supplies, were channeled through the State government to the victims. He noted that the government’s intervention so far has included profiling affected households, distributing food, and other necessities, and coordinating with emergency response agencies to manage the crisis Iliya reiterated the administration’s resolve to safeguard the welfare of its people.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs of our citizens, particularly in times of crisis. “We appreciate the support of individuals, organizations, and agencies that have contributed to the relief efforts and urge everyone to continue working together to rebuild and recover from this disaster,” he said.

He emphasised that the profiling of donors is not aimed at neither witchhunting nor discouraging generosity, but at ensuring that relief items meet safety and quality standards by maintaining strict oversight. It would be noted that the State government has in the wake of the devastating flood constituted a 21-member Relief and Post-Recovery Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor. The Committee also consist of representatives from various government agencies, security forces, and community leaders.

Call for enquiry

Meanwhile, the flood victims have appealed to the federal government to conduct an independent probe into the alleged role of a mining company which dam reportedly released excess water during the July 28 disaster. Some of the victims who spoke to our reporter accused the Adamawa State government of clearing the company of wrongdoing despite what they described as “clear evidence” linking its operations to the flooding.

They claimed to have video footage showing torrents of water gushing out of a fabricated mining dam in Bolle, while also alleging that the massive spillage was the major reason for the catastrophic flood. Musa said efforts to get answers from the Adamawa State Emergen- cy Management Agency (ADSEMA) and the State Ministry of Environ- ment have proved abortive.

“When we presented our concerns to ADSEMA and the Ministry of Environment, they simply told us the company has no case to answer. We want the Federal Ministry of Environment and other relevant bodies to carry out a thorough, and independent investigation,” Musa stated. Another victim, identified as Babayola, warned that lack of accountability could inflame hostility towards the company.

He linked the flooding to mining-induced terrain destabilisation in Bolle and criticised authorities for ignoring the dangers of unregulated mining “The company’s operations have already damaged farmlands and forest reserves. On the day of the flood, security forces had to prevent mob action against the company’s workers,” he noted.

The disaster’s aftermath has also raised public health concerns. Hajara Abubakar, another resident, alleged that the water from the company’s dam contained chemicals used in mining and had contaminated several wards in Yola.

“We are now worried about what this means for our health and the safety of our drinking water,” she said. Distrust in the State government’s handling of the situation runs deep. Sunday Isaac, another victim, cited previous controversies, such as the distribution of expired relief materials to disaster victims as reasons for skepticism. “People no longer trust the state government’s statements on this mat- ter. That’s why we insist on a federal government-led investigation to remove all doubts about the company’s role,” Isaac noted.

Govt defence

However, the State government has dismissed the accusations levied by the victims against the mining company. Adamawa State Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Mohammed Sadiq, defended the company’s activities as lawful and fully compliant with environmental regulations. “The claim that the company is operating illegally is baseless and a gross misrepresentation of facts.

Water is an essential part of mining processes, and the construction of an earth dam is standard practice. The dam’s spillway is designed to safely discharge excess water, and the volume released that day could not have caused flooding on the scale we experienced,” he said.

Sadiq’s remarks have done little to ease tensions as many of the victims remain convinced that the mining company’s dam played a role in intensifying the flood, arguing that a transparent investigation is the only way to resolve the matter.

As displaced families struggle to rebuild their lives, the call for justice and accountability continues to grow. For the victims, this is not only about understanding what happened on July 28, but also about preventing future disasters and restoring public trust in disaster response and environmental governance in Adamawa State.